Lions bank on success in hoops postseason

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown boys’ basketball team is having success on the hardwood this season.

The Lions hope that translates into success come postseason time.

The Lions have had a great season so far, going 12-3.

Coach Matt Fiske says his team has been able to adapt on and off the court.

The players feel it’s been a total team effort with everyone contributing to the cause.

General Brown has lost only three games so far this season. Two of those coming at the hands of Lowville in the B Division.

Chances are these two teams will face each other again come postseason time.

