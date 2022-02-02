Advertisement

Lucille B. Veley, 92, formerly of Mannsville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lucille B. Veley, 92, formerly of Mannsville and widow of Donald Veley, passed away Wednesday morning, February 2nd, 2022 at the home of her daughter Sheila Kirby, in Fulton, NY under the direction of Oswego County Hospice.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

A complete obituary with service days and times will follow.

