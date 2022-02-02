Advertisement

Merle G. Yancey, 68, formerly of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Merle G. Yancey
Merle G. Yancey(Funeral Home)
Merle G. Yancey, 68, formerly of Trinity Ave., died peacefully at Carthage Center for Nursing...
Merle G. Yancey, 68, formerly of Trinity Ave., died peacefully at Carthage Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation Tuesday evening, February 1, 2022.(Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Merle G. Yancey, 68, formerly of Trinity Ave., died peacefully at Carthage Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation Tuesday evening, February 1, 2022.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Lowville Mennonite Church with Pastor Keith Zehr, officiating Spring burial will be in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Calling hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the church prior to the funeral service. Contributions may be made to Lowville Mennonite Church, 7705 Ridge Road, Lowville, NY 13367 or Beaver Camp, 8884 Buck Point Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; three children, Michael P. Yancey, of Lowville; Alissa N. Yancey of Hawaii; Kenneth G. and Marissa Yancey of Wayne, PA; by seven siblings and their spouses, Jerry M. and Nancy Wherley Yancey of LaGrande, OR; Dean R. and Wanda Macedo Yancey of Lowville; Dr. Samuel P. Yancey of Croghan; Violet and Michael J. Colwell of Glenfield; Orson P. Yancey of New Market, NH; Annette Halko and her companion, Paul Brown, of Naumburg; Paula and Nathan Zehr of Webster, NY; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a sister, Juanita Rose Yancey, who died in 1962 at the age of 7.

Merle was born on March 7, 1953 in Watertown, NY, a son of the late Gerald M. and Lena Lyndaker Yancey. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1971 and Cornell University in 1975. Merle worked in farming and started his combine business with his cousin and partner, forming Yancey Combining in 1981. On, July 16, 1983 he married Donna Bills at Lowville Mennonite Church. He worked in his farm business for many years, until his retirement in 2018.

Merle was an active member of Lowville Mennonite Church, where he worked on the kitchen committee. Years ago, Merle was active in the boys club locally, and was a past member of BPOE#1605, Lowville Lodge.

Merle loved fishing and visiting with relatives and friends. In his younger years, he enjoyed deer and rabbit hunting, motorcycling, snowmobiling, four-wheeling and insulating houses.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Child pornography
Lewis County man going to prison for child pornography
Eviction notice
Dozens of eviction notices served in Watertown after moratorium ends
The torch for this year’s Empire State Games is passing through the north country.
Empire State Games torch passes through Clayton
Candles
Lucille B. Veley, 92, formerly of Mannsville
Gail Gorgen, 70 Sackets Harbor passed away on January 31st at home while under the care of her...
Gail Gorgen, 70, of Sackets Harbor

Obituaries

Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli called for leniency for a man who attended the January 6th...
Lewis County scolds sheriff for ‘unethical’ use of official letterhead
View of the New York state Capitol in Albany, N.Y.
Legislature approves changes in NY congressional districts
test clip from wwny
1 new COVID death reported in tri-county region
Carlton E. Stickney, 78, of Brookdale, unexpectedly passed away on Friday January 28, 2022, at...
Carlton E. Stickney, 78, of Brookdale
Hilda Emily O’Neil Smith, passed away at the age of 96, on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at United...
Hilda Emily O’Neil Smith, 96, of Canton