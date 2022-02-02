Merle G. Yancey, 68, formerly of Lowville

Merle G. Yancey (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Merle G. Yancey, 68, formerly of Trinity Ave., died peacefully at Carthage Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation Tuesday evening, February 1, 2022.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Lowville Mennonite Church with Pastor Keith Zehr, officiating Spring burial will be in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Calling hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the church prior to the funeral service. Contributions may be made to Lowville Mennonite Church, 7705 Ridge Road, Lowville, NY 13367 or Beaver Camp, 8884 Buck Point Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; three children, Michael P. Yancey, of Lowville; Alissa N. Yancey of Hawaii; Kenneth G. and Marissa Yancey of Wayne, PA; by seven siblings and their spouses, Jerry M. and Nancy Wherley Yancey of LaGrande, OR; Dean R. and Wanda Macedo Yancey of Lowville; Dr. Samuel P. Yancey of Croghan; Violet and Michael J. Colwell of Glenfield; Orson P. Yancey of New Market, NH; Annette Halko and her companion, Paul Brown, of Naumburg; Paula and Nathan Zehr of Webster, NY; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a sister, Juanita Rose Yancey, who died in 1962 at the age of 7.

Merle was born on March 7, 1953 in Watertown, NY, a son of the late Gerald M. and Lena Lyndaker Yancey. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1971 and Cornell University in 1975. Merle worked in farming and started his combine business with his cousin and partner, forming Yancey Combining in 1981. On, July 16, 1983 he married Donna Bills at Lowville Mennonite Church. He worked in his farm business for many years, until his retirement in 2018.

Merle was an active member of Lowville Mennonite Church, where he worked on the kitchen committee. Years ago, Merle was active in the boys club locally, and was a past member of BPOE#1605, Lowville Lodge.

Merle loved fishing and visiting with relatives and friends. In his younger years, he enjoyed deer and rabbit hunting, motorcycling, snowmobiling, four-wheeling and insulating houses.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

