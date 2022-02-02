Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Cardiovascular Disease Prevention

Morning Checkup: Cardiovascular Disease Prevention
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are two types of risk factors when it comes to cardiovascular disease: things you can’t control like family history and genetics and things you can control, like your lifestyle.

Dr. Christopher Kellogg talks about both on Samaritan Health’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.

When you have risk factors you can’t control, he said, it’s even more important to focus on the things you can.

The American Heart Association calls them Life’s Simple 7: managing blood pressure, controlling cholesterol, reducing blood sugar, getting active, eating better, losing weight, and stopping smoking.

It’s also important, Dr. Kellogg says, to see your health care provider regularly.

The American Heart Association has more at heart.org.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Storie
With judge’s return, St. Lawrence County sees pistol permit changes
What is the meaning of a banner hanging behind Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli in a recent...
Banner on sheriff’s wall raises concerns from Anti-Defamation League
Proposed 24th Congressional District
Proposed congressional map puts Watertown, Fort Drum outside Stefanik’s district
Anthony Cleveland, Justin Lowe, and Brian Goodfellow
3 face drug charges after bust in Massena
Congressman Chris Jacobs, who may end up representing part of northern New York.
Western NY congressman ‘humbled’ by chance to represent Fort Drum

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Cardiovascular Disease Prevention
Morning Checkup: Cardiovascular Disease Prevention
Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers an update on the state's progress dealing with the coronavirus...
Hochul: state is ‘finally turning the corner’ on COVID surge
Mask Ruling
State mask mandate to remain in place during appeals process
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: keeping schools open, COVID for the disabled & hospital worker shortages