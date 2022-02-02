Morning Checkup: Cardiovascular Disease Prevention

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are two types of risk factors when it comes to cardiovascular disease: things you can’t control like family history and genetics and things you can control, like your lifestyle.

Dr. Christopher Kellogg talks about both on Samaritan Health’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.

When you have risk factors you can’t control, he said, it’s even more important to focus on the things you can.

The American Heart Association calls them Life’s Simple 7: managing blood pressure, controlling cholesterol, reducing blood sugar, getting active, eating better, losing weight, and stopping smoking.

It’s also important, Dr. Kellogg says, to see your health care provider regularly.

The American Heart Association has more at heart.org.

