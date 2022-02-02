Robert J. Netto, 64, of Watertown

Robert J. Netto, 64, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2022 in Rome, NY, with family by his side. (Funeral Home)

Bob was born on August 28, 1957, son of John J. and Dorothy H. (Arquette) Netto. Bob’s grandparents Nicholas and Flora Netto moved to Watertown from Italy and built a home on outer Massey St and they gave all of their nine children a piece of land, and all nine built a home there. Locally, the neighborhood was commonly known as “Netto-ville”. Bob had the pleasure of growing up with many of his first cousins and was very proud of his heritage.

He attended St Patrick’s School and Immaculate Heart Central. On June 5, 1976 he married the only true love of his life, Judy Scee at St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown. Bob worked as a mechanic and gas station attendant at Chiumento’s Gas Station on Arsenal St. Later, Bob and Judy moved to Chaumont and bought their first home there. Bob found another love – working with his long- time friend Larry Comins at the Chaumont Bait Shop. Bob enjoyed standing knee deep in fish that he and Larry hauled into the fishing boat in their commercial fishing nets. Their catch provided thousands of perch filet dinners at local restaurants. They later sold their home in Chaumont and moved to Atlantic City, NJ where Bob and Judy became Black Jack Dealers at casinos along the boardwalk there. Their next move was to Oneida NY and they worked as Black Jack Dealers at the Turning Stone Casino.

Surviving are a son Robert J. Netto II, CT., a daughter, Nicki (Eli) Rivera, CT., two brothers, Ronald (Addie) Netto, Watertown, Tony (Denise) Netto, Watertown, a sister, Betsy Thompson, Watertown, four grandchildren, Isabela, Nicholas, Alexandro, Alexia, four great grandchildren, Malaki, Marley, Miles, Madden, and a brother- in- law Tom Cassidy, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five siblings, Jack, Nick, Arlene, Jackie and Mickey, a brother-in-law, Gary Thompson.

Bobby (as we often called him) loved his entire family. His beautiful eyes and capturing smile will never be forgotten by those who knew him. He didn’t have a long resume’ but that didn’t matter, time with family and friends was much more important to him than any material things life could offer.

Per Bob’s request there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice or to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

