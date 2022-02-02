Sean D. Lynch, 49, of Theresa

Sean D. Lynch, 49, passed away, Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Sean D. Lynch, 49, passed away, Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on April 5, 1972 at Mercy Hosptial, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Weldon G. and Deborah A. Ferguson Lynch. He was a 1990 graduate of Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY.

Sean proudly served as a US Marine from 1990 until 1994 participating in the Somalia War.

A marriage to Sarah Gibbs ended in divorce.

Sean was a 25-year member of the IBEW, Local #1249, Syracuse, NY, he was a General Foreman Lineman.

He enjoyed movies, gambling, horses, sports, golf and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Deborah Lynch, his father, Weldon G. Lynch; three daughters, Chaun Lynch, Kali Lynch and River Lynch; a son, Sean Lynch; his companion of 6 years, Katie Bissonette; a grandson, Beau; two brothers, Thomas (Lisa) Lynch, Swede (Kim) Lynch; a niece, Rees Lynch; four nephews, Malcolm Lynch, Shea Lynch, Gavin Lynch and Swede Lynch; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorial Services will be 2 pm, Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, at a later date.

Calling hours will be 12-2 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

