Timothy C. Phillips, 66, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Timothy C. Phillips, 66, passed away Sunday, January 30th at home, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. His wife Vicki, along with close family friend and caregiver Margaret were by his side. Tim was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Calling hours will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown, Tuesday, February 8th from 3:00 to 7:00 pm, and a funeral mass is planned for 10:00 am Wednesday, February 9th at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown.

Tim was born in Star Lake, August 31, 1955 to John B. and Thelma G. (Powers) Phillips. He graduated in 1973 from Watertown High School and went on to complete his BA from Jacksonville University and SUNY Brockport.

He married Vicki Arthur April 2, 1982 at the Adams Village Baptist Church.

Tim retired in 2015 after a 30+ year career as recreation director at the Watertown Correctional Facility.

He was well known in the area as an avid and talented golfer, having numerous wins with the Northern New York Golf Association’s Six-Man tournaments and also claiming the City Golf Champion title in 1984. Tim’s passion for golf extended beyond himself. He was always ready to lend a hand, give a tip, and encourage others on the course regardless of experience or ability. Everyone who knew Tim will forever remember his bright smile, and upbeat attitude.

Tim was a member of the Watertown Golf Club. He was also a member and coach for the Watertown Hockey Association.

Above all else, Tim loved his family. He especially enjoyed caring for his grandchildren after his retirement.

Surviving beside his wife Vicki, are his children Brian R. (Maria), and Craig W. (Amanda Jo); brothers John (Mei), and Robert (Yolande); grandchildren Avery, Ryker and Fiona; and several nieces and nephews.

Beside his parents, Tim is predeceased by his brothers Dick (Mary Ann), and Tom; and sister Laurie (Steve) Galluccio.

A burial will be held in June at Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street or to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

