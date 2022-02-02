Watertown Fire Department bidding on updated rescue gear

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire department is in the market for updated rescue gear.

Fire Chief Matt Timerman says they are bidding on three battery powered rescue tools and moving away from hydraulic ones.

Without a heavy rescue truck, which the city sold last year, Timerman says his crews couldn’t run the gear needed to free a victim from his car after a fiery crash on Arsenal Street in October, so mutual aid had to be called in.

Timerman says new equipment solves that problem and then some.

“It just makes those tools far more versatile. We can use them in situations that we never have before. So, it’s important for us to get those and it will be good to upgrade the tools,” he said.

Timerman says the new gear is expected to cost up to $35,000.

Right now the department can use its hydraulic gear thanks to a gas powered pump borrowed from the Clayton Fire Department.

