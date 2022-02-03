Advertisement

25th Annual Middle and High School Art Exhibit

February 1-20
February 1-20
By Craig Thornton
Feb. 3, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York

Tue Feb 1st - Sun 20th

Frederic Remington Art Museum, 303 Washington St map

This exhibit includes work by middle and high school students from schools throughout our region, and will be on view in the Museum’s Richard E. Winter Gallery through February 20, 2022.

The exhibit includes works by students at Colton-Pierrepont Central School, Heuvelton Central School, Lisbon Central School, Little River Community School, Madrid-Waddington Central Schools, Massena Central Schools, Ogdensburg Central Schools, Parishville-Hopkinton Central School, Potsdam Central Schools, and St. Lawrence Central Schools.

The Remington Museum would like to recognize the efforts of the teachers in developing these young artists, and in doing the extra work it takes to participate in this annual exhibit. Thank you, art teachers!

Please check the Museum’s hours.

