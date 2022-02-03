Alexina (McDonald) Auger, 91, of Cornwall Island, Ontario, Canada

Alexina (McDonald) Auger, age 91, of Cornwall Island, Ontario, Canada, passed away peacefully at Cornwall Community Hospital on January 30, 2022 surround by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

CORNWALL ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - Alexina (McDonald) Auger, age 91, of Cornwall Island, Ontario, Canada, passed away peacefully at Cornwall Community Hospital on January 30, 2022 surround by her loving family. Arrangements are entrusted to the expert care of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Friends and family are welcome to call at Phillips Memorial Home in Massena on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Regis Mission Catholic Church in the spring with interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Alexina was born to the late Mose and Mary (Hopps) McDonald in Hogansburg, NY on May 5, 1930. She graduated from Bombay High School in 1948 and attended the Adirondack School of Commerce graduating with a secretarial and business degree. Alexina lived in Massena, NY for much of her adult life and began her career with ALCOA as a stenographer. She and the late Edmund Auger owned and operated the Alvern Market in Massena, NY for several years after which she worked for W.O. Smith Sons Plumbing & Heating as a bookkeeper. Alexina worked with Bennett Abrams Attorney at Law in Massena as a legal secretary until his retirement in 1981. She then worked as a legal secretary to Vaugh Aldrich in Hogansburg, NY until her retirement in the early 1990′s. Following retirement, she enjoyed traveling the world with her long-time companion, the late Howard Lough, Cornwall, Ontario.

Alexina enjoyed square dancing, step dancing, playing fiddle and guitar. She was an active member of the Massena VFW Auxiliary, Post No. 1143, and the Business Professional Women (BPW) Foundation for many years.

Alexina is survived by her loving son, Joel, of Brasher Falls, NY, and his companion Jeffrey Cassidy; her loving daughter, Linda (Auger) Peoples, son-in-law, Ronald, and grandchildren, Preston and Paige, of Lafayette, NJ; her brother, Mose McDonald Jr., of Hogansburg, NY; her brother, Raymond McDonald, of Fort Jackson, NY; and her sister, Rose Alma McDonald, of St. Regis Quebec; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Alexina is predeceased by her sister, Alliene Reyome, and his brothers Joseph McDonald and David McDonald.

If family or friends wish to make a memorial donation in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306. For more information, visit Memorial and Tribute Gifts - APDA (apdaparkinson.org)

Friends and family are encouraged to share photos, memories and condolences online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

