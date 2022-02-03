Dale J. McManaman, 83, of Dexter

Dale J. McManaman, 83, of St. Anthony’s Apartments, formerly of Dexter, passed away February 1, 2022 at his home. (Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Dale J. McManaman, 83, of St. Anthony’s Apartments, formerly of Dexter, passed away February 1, 2022 at his home.

Dale was born September 6, 1938, in Glen Park, son of John and Frances (Carr) McManaman. He graduated from Brownville- Glen Park Central School. Dale served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged.

On September 4, 1968, he married Cynthia A. Liscomb at Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville. The marriage ended in divorce.

Dale was employed by various contractors in the area until he became a self -employed carpenter in Dexter. He was very proud of his carpentry and was certified in the use of Dynamite.

He was a member of the American Legion in Sackets Harbor. From 1966-1970 he was a member of the Antwerp Drum and Bugle Corp. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, driving his car and the NY Yankees. Dale was a good joke teller, he delivered one liner’s, like a professional comedian. He was a proud grandfather of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dale is survived by his two sons, Shawn (Heather), Watertown, Jason (Katie), Dexter, two daughters, Tonia McManaman, Lockport, IL, Kris McManaman-Jiles, Antwerp, eleven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a brother Michael McManaman, Sackets Harbor, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, Paul, Roger, Leo, Bernard John, sisters, Rosemary Moulton, Madelyn Favret, Barbara Decker, his significant other of more than twenty years, until her death, Jean Simmons and Lydia the cat, his constant companion of twenty- two years.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.