Ellen Jane Mott, 80, of Gouverneur

Ellen Jane Mott (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Ellen Jane Mott, 80, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, February 5th from 12:00 to 1:00 pm with a memorial service at 1:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Rev. Gregory Bailey, pastor of Trinity Episcopal Church, Gouverneur, officiating.

Ellen was born on May 27, 1941, the daughter of Ernest and Vivian (Robar) Peck.

She married Gary A. Mott on March 3, 1962 in Massena.

Ellen had worked as a waitress in New Jersey and Syracuse when the couple lived in those areas. She had also worked at a clothing store, a pharmacy, Byrne Dairy, and retired from Kinney Drugs.

She enjoyed reading, shopping especially at Macy’s, collecting owls, but most of all, spending time with family.

Ellen is survived by her children Jason and Tami Mott of Cicero, Joseph Mott of Atlanta, GA, Kimberly Mott and her companion Randy Slate of Gouverneur, 6 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Ronald Peck, Joyce Witherell, Connie Vrooman, Ruth Hindshaw, Linda Lashua, and Kathy Fisher, several nieces and nephews. Ellen is predeceased by her parents, her husband Gary, her 4 brothers Roger, Robert “Bob”, Richard “Rick”, and Randy Peck.

Memorial donations in memory of Ellen are encouraged to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

