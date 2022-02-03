Advertisement

Fire & Ice event underway in Clayton

2022 Fire & Ice event
2022 Fire & Ice event(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A tradition continues at Clayton’s 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel.

The 2022 Fire & Ice event is a celebration of on-site ice carvings and sculptures.

More than 40,000 pounds of ice are carved into things like monuments and bars.

“It’s just outstanding that we are able to bring all these people in the middle of winter and get them outside and enjoy our winter wonderland which people don’t like to do in upstate New York,” said Stanley Kolonko, president, The Ice Farm.

Fire & Ice benefits North Country Troopers Assisting Troops.

The group was formed by a group of New York state troopers to provide local recreational activities and events for members of the military who were wounded, injured, or became ill.

