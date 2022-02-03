Advertisement

Getting back on track after New Year’s resolution fails

Woman exercising with weight
Woman exercising with weight(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Research shows that 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions fail by February.

That’s why a local health expert is sharing her tips so you can reach your goals.

Michelle Graham, the health and wellness director at Watertown’s YMCA, says it’s important to set specific and realistic goals, like drinking more water or walking on the treadmill a few times a week.

The idea is to turn those new behaviors into habits, and then you can build from there.

“Start with one goal, start with just one thing. And then, once you can make that into something that’s regular and that really great habit again, then try to add something new,” she said.

Graham says it’s also a good idea to have an accountability buddy. Maybe it’s someone you work out with or do weigh-ins with.

She says it’s easier to achieve something when you’re doing it with somebody else.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Eviction notice
Dozens of eviction notices served in Watertown after moratorium ends
Anthony Cleveland, Justin Lowe, and Brian Goodfellow
3 face drug charges after bust in Massena
Child pornography
Lewis County man going to prison for child pornography

Latest News

WWNY
National Wear Red Day is Friday
WWNY Winter storm warning in effect, up to 13 inches of snow possible
View of the New York state Capitol in Albany, N.Y.
Legislature approves new senate, assembly districts
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning in effect, up to 13 inches of snow possible