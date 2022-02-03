Getting back on track after New Year’s resolution fails

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Research shows that 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions fail by February.

That’s why a local health expert is sharing her tips so you can reach your goals.

Michelle Graham, the health and wellness director at Watertown’s YMCA, says it’s important to set specific and realistic goals, like drinking more water or walking on the treadmill a few times a week.

The idea is to turn those new behaviors into habits, and then you can build from there.

“Start with one goal, start with just one thing. And then, once you can make that into something that’s regular and that really great habit again, then try to add something new,” she said.

Graham says it’s also a good idea to have an accountability buddy. Maybe it’s someone you work out with or do weigh-ins with.

She says it’s easier to achieve something when you’re doing it with somebody else.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.