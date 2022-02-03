Advertisement

Hershey chocolate is going to get more expensive

The candy maker previously raised prices and customers accepted it.
The candy maker previously raised prices and customers accepted it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hershey is the next to join the list of companies raising prices this year.

According to the company’s 2022 financial forecast, it is increasing prices to offset higher ingredient and labor costs.

The chocolate company hopes the hike won’t hurt sales.

The candy maker previously raised prices and customers accepted it. Beloved treats like Reese’s and Kit Kats are still going strong.

Retail sales for the company’s top brands grew more than 12% in 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Eviction notice
Dozens of eviction notices served in Watertown after moratorium ends
Anthony Cleveland, Justin Lowe, and Brian Goodfellow
3 face drug charges after bust in Massena
Child pornography
Lewis County man going to prison for child pornography

Latest News

A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning in effect, up to 13 inches of snow possible
Photos show aerial views of the Islamic State compound in Syria before and after Thursday's raid.
STILLS: Before and after: Islamic State compound in Syria
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
U.S. says new intel shows Russia plotting false flag attack
A dentist holds a model of teeth and a toothbrush in Seattle on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. For many...
How to prevent early birth? Study explores sugarless gum