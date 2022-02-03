Highlights & scores: hoops & hockey

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - College and high school basketball, along with pro and high school hockey were on the local sports docket Wednesday night.

It was a battle for bragging rights in the city as the Watertown Lady Cyclones hosted Immaculate Heart on senior night.

In the first quarter, Abigail Bombard hits the 3 from the corner. The Lady Cavs are up 3.

Watertown answers. Anna Kenepp drives baseline for the bucket. The Lady Cyclones are down 1.

Then it’s Lily Renzi down low for the hoop, tying the game at 4.

Emeline Barton stops, pops, and gets the roll. The Lady Cavs are in front 2.

Kenepp takes the feed inside for the hoop. IHC beats Watertown 55-46.

In women’s college basketball from Jefferson Community College, the Lady Cannoneers hosted Cayuga.

In the first quarter, Jessica Harris rips yarn on the jumper. JCC is on top 2.

Then it’s Torie Moore getting the roll on the floater in the lane. JCC is up 4.

Harris stops up in the corner and drills the 3. It’s the Lady Cannoneers by 4.

Kalyna Bryant comes up with the board and bucket, but JCC falls to Cayuga 50-44.

In the late game, the JCC men also hosted Cayuga.

In the first half, off the inbounds Isiah Murphy lays in 2. JCC is up 2.

A bit later, Murphy drives the lane for the kiss off glass. It’s the Cannoneers by 5.

Jeremiah Smith goes up strong down low for the bucket.

Eric Eastham hits the 3 as JCC beats Cayuga 74-66.

Potsdam was at Canton for girls’ Section X hockey semis.

Anna Nelson’s tally puts Potsdam on the board.

In the second period, it’s Kennedy Emerson with the tally. It’s 2-0 Potsdam.

Katherine Smith answers for Canton, cutting Potsdam’s lead to 5-1.

Cate Decoteau finds the mark, but Canton falls to Potsdam 5-3.

Massena hosted Alexandria in the other semi.

Brooke Terry goes top shelf, giving Massena a 1-0 lead.

Gulla Johnson makes it 2-0.

Massena beats Alexandria 6-2.

The Wolves hosted Binghamton in Federal Hockey League action from the Watertown fairgrounds.

Brandon Day scores in the first to pull Watertown to within 2-1.

The Wolves beat Binghamton 8-6.

Wednesday’s local scores

Men’s college basketball

Jefferson 74, Cayuga 66

Women’s college basketball

Cayuga 50, Jefferson 44

SUNY Canton 70, Bryant & Stratton 69

Boys’ high school basketball

General Brown, Indian River -- postponed

Belleville Henderson 82, Copenhagen 43

LaFargeville 55, Lyme 44

Sackets Harbor 84, Alexandria 39

St. Regis Falls 66, Brushton-Moira 57

Canton 67, Gouverneur 37

Massena 57, OFA 48

Heuvelton 75, Norwood-Norfolk 12

Madrid-Waddington 48, Tupper Lake 43

Girls’ high school basketball

Immaculate Heart 55, Watertown 46

Thousand Islands 51, South Lewis 22

Hermon-DeKalb 66, Morristown 21

Hammond 81, Harrisville 13

Colton-Pierrepont 62, Tupper Lake 31

Gouverneur 76, Salmon River 23

Brushton-Moira 58, St. Regis Falls 46

Pro hockey

Watertown 8, Binghamton 6

Boys’ high school hockey

OFA 7, Canton 2

Massena 6, Saranac-Lake Placid 4

Girls’ high school hockey

Potsdam 5, Canton 3

High school volleyball

VVS 3, General Brown 0

South Jefferson 3, Little Falls 0

South Lewis 3, Herkimer 0

Beaver River 3, Adirondack 0

High school wrestling

Malone 48, Massena 16

Gouverneur 60, OFA 18

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.