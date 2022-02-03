Hundreds in SLC behind on rent, but don’t expect flood of evictions

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - We’re taking a hard look this week at what’s happening in the north country now that the state’s eviction moratorium has ended.

On Wednesday, we learned dozens of eviction notices have gone out in Watertown. Now we’re hearing hundreds of people in St. Lawrence County are behind on their rent.

Just at the Ogdensburg Housing Authority alone, 166 tenants behind on rent. In St. Lawrence County overall, 571 people applied for rental assistance.

“It is absolutely an unprecedented situation,” said Cheryl Douglass, Ogdensburg Housing Authority executive director.

The state’s moratorium on evictions ended January 15. It had been in place for just under two years, but for some landlords, it felt like forever.

“It seemed like the moratorium and the more it hung on for two years, the more tenants were just able to act like they didn’t owe us anything,” said Amber Fetterly, Massena landlord.

It would seem time’s up. But housing officials say it may be a while before evictions mount. One reason? Any tenant who applies for the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is again protected from eviction.

“It has been a confusing ride for tenants and landlords. People thought the end of the moratorium meant the end of the moratorium. But recent court action led to the bar on evicting people who apply for emergency rental assistance,” said Fetterly.

Nevertheless, landlords are preparing to take the first steps when possible.

“We’ve done what we can. We’ve tried to work with people as much as we can. But it’s gotten to the point now where the revenue needs to come in,” said Cheryl Douglass, Ogdensburg Housing Authority executive director.

But it could be months before evictions take place at authority housing.

For private landlords, it can take a month-and-a-half or more. But landlords are asking for court dates. Those who do court-ordered evictions are starting to hear about it.

“The pace that the procedures are coming to us is about what would be expected. We’re not being deluged. But we are seeing things show up,” said Michael MacCue, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Civil Division.

MacCue says some landlords and tenants may still be able to work things out on their own – always the best course. But he does expect evictions to mount.

