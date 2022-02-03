Jack H. Sherbino, 86, of Carthage

Jack H. Sherbino of Carthage, NY, passed away at his home February 1st, at the age of 86. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jack H. Sherbino of Carthage, NY, passed away at his home February 1st, at the age of 86. He was born on February 21st, 1935, to Herbert and Lilian Sherbino. Jack was a very bright child who was educated at the Brownville school districts, where he was wrestling champion of NY state in 1953.

He went on to serve 2 years in the Army Reserves. He then worked for various paper companies before retiring from Champion International.

Jack is survived by his 4 daughters, Cindy (Kenneth) Toano VA, Gale (AL) Syracuse NY, Melinda Dexter, NY, Cheri (Michael) Adams NY, 9 Grandchildren, and 25 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great Great Grandchildren.

Jack loved sports, he coached pony league baseball for many years, he was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

Jack was well known for his front yard kickball games with his children at the house he built in Champion NY, and deep affection for motorcycles.

Jack is also survived by his brother Paul (Chrissy), his sisters Doreen, Ann, Penny, and Jill, and predeceased by his brother Bill and Robert and sister Marge.

Calling hours will be 10 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, February 5th at the Johnson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Noon at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jefferson County SPCA.

