HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Lloyd R. Peabody, 69, of Hermon passed unexpectedly on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Lloyd was born July 28, 1952 in Potsdam, he was a son of the late Stanley E. and Helen M. (Ferguson) Peabody. Lloyd was raised in Star Lake and attended the Clifton-Fine Central School. On June 13, 1976, Lloyd married Debra S. Corbine whom predeceased him in 1991.

Lloyd worked for the Newton Falls Paper Mill for many years. Following that he was a 911 Dispatcher for St. Lawrence County. Lloyd was a proud member and past Chief of the Star Lake Fire Department and a member of the Sons of the American Legion.

He is survived by the love of his life for the past 26 years, Debra J. Bice; by four children, Melissa (Jay) Lawrence of Massachusetts; Michele Peabody of Hermon; Jodi (Brent) Stone of Baldwinsville and Jason Bice of Canton; nine grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Colin and Abby Lawrence, Lydia, Brennan and Landon Bice, Cole and Arianna Graveline, Nolan Archer, David and Aaron Bice; a sister, Elaine Hance of Clifton Park, NY and several nieces and nephews.

Lloyd loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiles, four-wheelers, cars and motorcycles. Lloyd’s orange Duster and his Harley Davidson were his pride and joy.

Lloyd loved to visit with people about anything. Giving advice to younger ones and gaining knowledge and hearing amazing stories from those older.

Per Lloyd’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be share online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Lloyd R. Peabody are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

