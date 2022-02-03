Advertisement

Local wrestling teams to host sectional tournaments

Three area wrestling teams are hosting Section III tournaments this weekend. Mel Busler has a preview.
By Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three Section III wrestling events will take place this Saturday in the area.

It’s a chance for local fans to see the best the Frontier League has to offer take on other talented wrestlers from across the section.

The north country will be wrestling central on Saturday as three of the five Section III classes will be held in the area.

Beaver River, which hosted the Frontier League tournament, will host the Section III Class D tourney.

Carthage will be the site for the Class A event and General Brown will host the Class C tournament.

Lions coach Mike Hartle thinks this may be a first for the area.

Having these events in the area may actually help the local wrestlers taking part, because they don’t have to travel long distances to compete.

The host schools do their part to put on a great tournament for the visiting wrestlers.

Three area wrestling squads have legitimate opportunity to come away with sectional titles.

It should be a great day for wrestling fans this Saturday.

