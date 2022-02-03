Advertisement

Millions of dollars earmarked for SLC freight rail projects

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Millions of dollars are headed to St. Lawrence County to improve its freight rail infrastructure.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced $76.4 million in funding for 38 projects across the state.

More than $5.6 million in state grants are earmarked for St. Lawrence County for the following projects:

  • $1.833 million to the New York & Ogdensburg Railway Company toward safety and service reliability
  • enhancements, including the rehabilitation and upgrade of a five-mile section of the track to Class 1 standards.
  • $1.111 million to the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority toward the reconstruction of the East Wharf and West Wharf tracks and repairs to Terminal Warehouse No. 2.
  • $900,000 to the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency toward the rehabilitation of existing track, including replacing ties, timbers, switches, rail anchors and signals.
  • $1.832 million to the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency Local Development Corporation toward safety and service reliability enhancements, including the rehabilitation of the lead track and bridge over the Oswegatchie River.

