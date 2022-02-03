Advertisement

National Wear Red Day is Friday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Heart Association will celebrate National Wear Red Day on Friday and encourages everyone to wear red to increase awareness about heart disease in women.

Regional Director Stacy Spaziani appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the day. Watch her interview above.

According to the AHA, cardiovascular diseases, which include stroke, claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds. But, about 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented.

Even modest changes to diet and lifestyle can improve heart health.

This year’s theme is “Reclaim Your Rhythm.” The AHA says since the COVID-19 pandemic began, stress has soared while physical and mental health have declined.

The organization says it can help you create or rebuild healthy habits and take back control of your physical and mental well-being.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Eviction notice
Dozens of eviction notices served in Watertown after moratorium ends
Anthony Cleveland, Justin Lowe, and Brian Goodfellow
3 face drug charges after bust in Massena
Child pornography
Lewis County man going to prison for child pornography

Latest News

Woman exercising with weight
Getting back on track after New Year’s resolution fails
WWNY
WWNY National Wear Red Day is Friday
WWNY Winter storm warning in effect, up to 13 inches of snow possible
View of the New York state Capitol in Albany, N.Y.
Legislature approves new senate, assembly districts