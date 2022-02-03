National Wear Red Day is Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Heart Association will celebrate National Wear Red Day on Friday and encourages everyone to wear red to increase awareness about heart disease in women.

Regional Director Stacy Spaziani appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the day. Watch her interview above.

According to the AHA, cardiovascular diseases, which include stroke, claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds. But, about 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented.

Even modest changes to diet and lifestyle can improve heart health.

This year’s theme is “Reclaim Your Rhythm.” The AHA says since the COVID-19 pandemic began, stress has soared while physical and mental health have declined.

The organization says it can help you create or rebuild healthy habits and take back control of your physical and mental well-being.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.