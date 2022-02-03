North country not going Green - for the third time

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the third time in a row that the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival has been cancelled.

Organizers say it’s because of the ongoing risk of COVID-19.

It was scheduled for March 11-13.

“While the current number of cases in Jefferson County are on the decline, festival organizers would like to take every possible precaution in an effort to keep community members safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” organizers said in a release.

The 2020 event was cancelled days before it was set to start. That was when much of the state was shut down because of the pandemic.

It was cancelled again in 2021 because the pandemic was still raging and many people weren’t yet vaccinated.

Organizers say the North Country Goes Green academic scholarship will continue for 2022. Information for that can be found at ncirishfest.com/scholarships.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.