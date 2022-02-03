Advertisement

North country not going Green - for the third time

Contestants in the 2018 Donegal Beard Contest at the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival...
Contestants in the 2018 Donegal Beard Contest at the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival show their Irish spirit.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the third time in a row that the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival has been cancelled.

Organizers say it’s because of the ongoing risk of COVID-19.

It was scheduled for March 11-13.

“While the current number of cases in Jefferson County are on the decline, festival organizers would like to take every possible precaution in an effort to keep community members safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” organizers said in a release.

The 2020 event was cancelled days before it was set to start. That was when much of the state was shut down because of the pandemic.

It was cancelled again in 2021 because the pandemic was still raging and many people weren’t yet vaccinated.

Organizers say the North Country Goes Green academic scholarship will continue for 2022. Information for that can be found at ncirishfest.com/scholarships.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Eviction notice
Dozens of eviction notices served in Watertown after moratorium ends
Anthony Cleveland, Justin Lowe, and Brian Goodfellow
3 face drug charges after bust in Massena
Child pornography
Lewis County man going to prison for child pornography

Latest News

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning in effect, up to 13 inches of snow possible
Money
Millions of dollars earmarked for SLC freight rail projects
File photograph of 10th Mountain Division soldiers preparing to deploy.
As Ukraine crisis worsens, soldiers from Fort Drum headed to Europe
Police lights
Trooper vehicle collides with motorized bicycle