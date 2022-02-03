Advertisement

Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club gets more donations for new athletic center

Future home of the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club's youth athletic center.
Future home of the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club's youth athletic center.(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg native is helping the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club with its capital campaign to build a new youth athletic center.

Lee “Gus” Murray is contributing $25,000 up front for the new gym.

In addition, he’ll match, dollar for dollar, up to $25,000 in community donations.

The money is being handled through the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The project got its main boost from NBA coach Rick Carlisle and family, who are Ogdensburg natives. But, the project needs this extra money.

“Of course, the cost of everything has gone up in the last year-and-a-half. So, we had to plug the gap and our goal was to raise $400,000 additionally to plug that gap and this will help get us there along with the match from our donors and supporters,” said Tom Luckie, Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club executive director.

In addition, a $50,000 endowment fund will be set up at the community foundation to help give the club a permanent way of funding some of its operations.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Eviction notice
Dozens of eviction notices served in Watertown after moratorium ends
Anthony Cleveland, Justin Lowe, and Brian Goodfellow
3 face drug charges after bust in Massena
Child pornography
Lewis County man going to prison for child pornography

Latest News

10th Mountain Division soldiers participate in the D-Series Winter Challenge at Fort Drum
10th Mountain Division troops brave elements for winter challenge
Woman exercising with weight
Getting back on track after New Year’s resolution fails
WWNY
National Wear Red Day is Friday
WWNY Winter storm warning in effect, up to 13 inches of snow possible