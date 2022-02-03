Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club gets more donations for new athletic center

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg native is helping the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club with its capital campaign to build a new youth athletic center.

Lee “Gus” Murray is contributing $25,000 up front for the new gym.

In addition, he’ll match, dollar for dollar, up to $25,000 in community donations.

The money is being handled through the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The project got its main boost from NBA coach Rick Carlisle and family, who are Ogdensburg natives. But, the project needs this extra money.

“Of course, the cost of everything has gone up in the last year-and-a-half. So, we had to plug the gap and our goal was to raise $400,000 additionally to plug that gap and this will help get us there along with the match from our donors and supporters,” said Tom Luckie, Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club executive director.

In addition, a $50,000 endowment fund will be set up at the community foundation to help give the club a permanent way of funding some of its operations.

