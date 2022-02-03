Patricia E. Zubrzycki, 78, of Watertown, NY, passed away February 2, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia E. Zubrzycki, 78, of Watertown, NY, passed away February 2, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

She was born on February 11, 1943 in Black River, NY, daughter of Douglas J. and Pearl (Barber) Clark Sr. She graduated from Carthage Central High School.

She married Roger Hewitt and the couple had four children together. While married she was a homemaker and worked on her brother’s farm for many years. The marriage later ended in divorce. She worked at Brayman’s in Carthage, Watertown Linens, and as a home health aide for Carthage Care at Home in Carthage.

She enjoyed playing shuffle board, doing puzzles, crocheting, knitting, bowling, collecting owls and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Among her survivors are four children, Lori L. Hewitt, Watertown, Teresa A. (Eric) Bridge, Watertown, Daniel R. Hewitt Sr., Carthage and Tracy S. (Kenneth J.) Young, Watertown; seven grandchildren, Darek Bridge, Shawn Bridge, Tiffany Bridge, Kenneth C. Young, and Cody (Lexis) Young, Daniel Hewitt Jr., Matthew Hewitt; two step granddaughters, Sabrena Laflesh and Marian Laflesh; six great grandchildren, Hunter, Annabella, Timmy, Jacob, Conor, and Fiona; a sister, Karen Smith, Adams, NY; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a daughter in law, Tina Hewitt and two brothers, Douglas Clark Jr. and Harold Clark.

Calling hours will be 11a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, February 6th at the Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the spring at Felts Mills Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Patricia’s memory to the Ronald McDonald’s House.

