Robert D. “Bob 17” Logan, 65, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert D. “Bob 17″ Logan, 65, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.

Bob was born on March 25, 1956 in Lowville the son of Douglas J. and Nancy J. (Carlston) Logan. Bob graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1974. He married Nadine L. Terrillion on March 29, 1980 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. William Muench, Pastor, officiating.

Bob started Logan’s Silo Sales & Service, Inc. in 1985, selling and servicing dairy farm equipment. He sold the business to his son, J.D. in 2011. Dad continued to help JD and Kyle anytime he was needed. He also worked at Fibermark retiring in 2014.

He is survived by his wife, Nadine, their three sons, Brian R.; J.D. and Alicia; and Kyle E. all of Lowville; his grandsons, Tyler and Collin; his mother, Nancy of Stanley, NC; his brother, Mark and Genie of Goodyear, AZ; and his sister, Penny and James England of Stanley, NC; his father-in-law, John M. Terrillion, his two brothers-in-law, Jeff; and Kevin and Teresa Terrillion; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob is predeceased by his father, Douglas J. in 2012, and his mother-in-law, Shirley A. Terrillion in 2011.

Bob loved spending time with his boys and especially his grandsons. He enjoyed sugaring at his maple sugar house, “Bob Logan & Sons” on the Number Four Road. He enjoyed charter fishing with his sons and grandsons, as well as hunting deer at their camp on the Texas Rd. He liked watching and going to NASCAR cup series races. Bob 17 was a longtime 49ers fan, a Boston Red Sox fan, or anyone but the Yankees!

He was a member of Lowville Elks Lodge B.P.O.E #1605 where he served on the house committee for over 30 years, Lowville American Legion Post #162, and Carthage V.F.W. Dionne-Rumble Post #7227, the White Birch Hunting Lodge, and his church, St. Peter’s.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Sunday, February 6th from 2 to 5:00pm at the Sundquist Funeral Home, where an Elks service will be conducted at 5:00pm.

A funeral Mass will be said on Monday, February 7th at 10:30am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. Deepak Baru officiating. Spring burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to the Lowville Elks for a luncheon, Immediately following the Mass. Please call Chris Monnat for all food donations at (315)-777-5679

Memorials in Bob’s name may be made to: Lewis County Taking Care of Our Own, PO Box 155, Lyons Falls, NY 13368 or http://www.LCTakingCareofOurOwn.com/ and Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

