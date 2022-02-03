Season tickets available for Clayton Opera House patrons

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Opera House is currently showing movies for audiences to enjoy, but its first big event of the season is coming up in March.

Executive director Julie Garnsey filled us in on some highlights from the upcoming season. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The Celtic Angels will perform March 11.

The David Bromberg quintet will perform on June 16 .

Comedian Paula Poundstone will be on stage on June 18.

Grammy Award winner Paula Cole will perform July 28.

Season tickets are on sale now for patrons of the opera house.

You can see the whole schedule and find out more at claytonoperahouse.com.

