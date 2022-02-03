Shawn M. Cooper, 50, of Copenhagen

Shawn M. Cooper, 50, of Cataract Street died peacefully Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at his home. (Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Shawn M. Cooper, 50, of Cataract Street died peacefully Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 2, 1971, in Lowville, New York to Robert L. & Donna M. (Bush) Cooper. He graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1990, he then attended Jefferson Community College in Watertown.

A marriage to Jaqueline Simmons ended in divorce.

He was employed by Barrett Paving in Watertown, New York where he worked in Quality Control as the Mix Plant Supervisor since September of 1994.

Shawn is survived by his parents; Robert & Donna Cooper, Copenhagen; two brothers, Matthew and his wife Tara Cooper, Copenhagen; Robert and his wife Dianna, Lowville. His grandmother Sally Cooper, Copenhagen; and several special nieces and nephews; Joy, Emmett, Julia, Charlotte, and Grayson.

He is predeceased by his grandfather, Robert W. Cooper, grandfather James Bush, and his grandmother Hazel Bush

Shawn enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid card player and spent many winters snowmobiling and summers riding UTV. Known to most as “Coop” or “Big Coop”, Shawn could often be found at the Cottage Inn in Copenhagen, surrounded by his many friends. His warmth and big heart drew many people to him. He had the perfect blend of kindness mixed with salty comebacks that would let you know that he genuinely cares about you while keeping the mood light. He will be missed by all that had the good fortune of calling him a friend, son, brother, cousin, nephew, or uncle.

Calling Hours will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00pm in the Chapel of the Funeral Home with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. Burial will be held in the spring in the Riverside Cemetery in Copenhagen, NY. Condolences in his memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.