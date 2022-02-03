Advertisement

Shawn M. Cooper, 50, of Copenhagen

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Shawn M. Cooper, 50, of Cataract Street died peacefully Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at his home.
Shawn M. Cooper, 50, of Cataract Street died peacefully Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at his home.(Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Shawn M. Cooper, 50, of Cataract Street died peacefully Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at his home.  He was born on July 2, 1971, in Lowville, New York to Robert L. & Donna M. (Bush) Cooper.  He graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1990, he then attended Jefferson Community College in Watertown.

A marriage to Jaqueline Simmons ended in divorce.

He was employed by Barrett Paving in Watertown, New York where he worked in Quality Control as the Mix Plant Supervisor since September of 1994.

Shawn is survived by his parents; Robert & Donna Cooper, Copenhagen; two brothers, Matthew and his wife Tara Cooper, Copenhagen; Robert and his wife Dianna, Lowville. His grandmother Sally Cooper, Copenhagen; and several special nieces and nephews; Joy, Emmett, Julia, Charlotte, and Grayson.

He is predeceased by his grandfather, Robert W. Cooper, grandfather James Bush, and his grandmother Hazel Bush

Shawn enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.  He was an avid card player and spent many winters snowmobiling and summers riding UTV.  Known to most as “Coop” or “Big Coop”, Shawn could often be found at the Cottage Inn in Copenhagen, surrounded by his many friends.  His warmth and big heart drew many people to him.  He had the perfect blend of kindness mixed with salty comebacks that would let you know that he genuinely cares about you while keeping the mood light.  He will be missed by all that had the good fortune of calling him a friend, son, brother, cousin, nephew, or uncle.

Calling Hours will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00pm in the Chapel of the Funeral Home with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating.  Burial will be held in the spring in the Riverside Cemetery in Copenhagen, NY.  Condolences in his memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Robert D. “Bob 17” Logan, 65, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, under...
Robert D. “Bob 17” Logan, 65, of Lowville
COVID-19 Deaths
1 COVID death reported in region
Dale J. McManaman, 83, of St. Anthony’s Apartments, formerly of Dexter, passed away February 1,...
Dale J. McManaman, 83, of Dexter
Ellen Jane Mott
Ellen Jane Mott, 80, of Gouverneur

Obituaries

Alexina (McDonald) Auger, age 91, of Cornwall Island, Ontario, Canada, passed away peacefully...
Alexina (McDonald) Auger, 91, of Cornwall Island, Ontario, Canada
Lloyd R. Peabody, 69, of Hermon passed unexpectedly on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the...
Lloyd R. Peabody, 69, of Hermon
Jack H. Sherbino of Carthage, NY, passed away at his home February 1st, at the age of 86.
Jack H. Sherbino, 86, of Carthage
Patricia E. Zubrzycki, 78, of Watertown, NY, passed away February 2, 2022 at the Samaritan...
Patricia E. Zubrzycki, 78, of Watertown
Candles
James F. Aubin, 76, of Massena
10th Mountain Division soldiers participate in the D-Series Winter Challenge at Fort Drum
10th Mountain Division troops brave elements for winter challenge