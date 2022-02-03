Snow will be heavy at times

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures are going to slip throughout the day.

They started mostly in the 20s and 30s and will drop into the teens.

That means rain-covered roads will become icy with a layer of snow on top.

There’s a winter storm warning that’s in effect until 7 a.m. Friday for St. Lawrence County and until 1 p.m. Friday for Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Snow will continue all day and get heavier during the evening and overnight.

Accumulations will range from 7 to 13 inches.

Overnight lows will be around 10.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-teens.

It will be sunny and in the low teens on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny and in the upper 20s.

It will be mostly cloudy and 30 on Monday.

It will be partly sunny and in the 20s and 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

