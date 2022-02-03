Trooper vehicle collides with motorized bicycle

FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man was injured when his motorized bicycle was struck by a state police patrol car in the town of Fowler Wednesday night.

Troopers say the patrol car collided with the bicycle on Main Street around 10:30 p.m.

The operator of the bike, 38-year-old Robert Larock, was flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment.

Police say preliminary results of their investigation have determined that the bike was not lighted when the crash happened.

