Winter storm warning in effect, up to 13 inches of snow possible

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A winter storm warning is in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

The National Weather Service forecasts “significant snowfall” between now and Friday.

A number of places are closed or have canceled activities.

In Jefferson and Lewis counties, the warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. Friday, but the NWS says most of the snow will fall Thursday night.

By the time the storm ends, the area could see 7 to 13 inches of snow.

In St. Lawrence County, the warning remains in effect until 7 a.m. Friday.

According to the NWS, light snow will continue through Thursday afternoon with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected by sunset. Snow intensity then increases with moderate to heavy snow expected Thursday night, accumulating an additional 5 to 10 inches before tapering off early Friday morning.

In all 3 counties, the weather service says travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

