Yvette May Perry, 89, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Yvette May Perry, age 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by all her loving children at the family home early Tuesday morning, February 1, 2022.

The family has entrusted her arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

At this time, there will be a private viewing. In the spring, there will be public calling hours and a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church with burial in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Yvette is survived by her eight children; Cindy and Ron Mussaw of Conowingo, MD, Michael and Mary Perry of Massena, NY, Patty and Pat Corcoran of Warwick, NY, John Perry Jr. and companion Audrey Anderson of Massena, NY, Sam and Alice Perry Parrish, FL, Tim Perry of Massena, NY, Paul Perry and fiancé Karen Bush of Sneads Ferry, NC, Tom and Carol Ann Perry of Holly Springs, NC; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Yvette is predeceased by her husband of 66 years in December of 2017 and her brothers Eli and Joseph Latendresse, and sisters Salome Moniere and Eva Lytle.

Every person who was fortunate enough to know Yvette had a friend for life. She spent every day helping and taking care of others. Her family was her pride and joy and her eight children always kept her busy and smiling. Yvette and John were happiest when their home was filled with family and friends, especially grandchildren. Guided by her faith as a lifelong Catholic and her strong family values, Yvette was a loving soul who left the world a better place. She will greatly missed by all that knew her.

Memorial contributions in Yvette’s memory may be made to the Trinity Catholic Endowment Fund; 188 Main Street, Massena, New York 13662 or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US 11 Potsdam, NY 13676.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared online with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

