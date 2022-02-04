Athlete of the Week: Tucker Rosbrook

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from General Brown who has been a force at both ends of the court. His ability on the hardwood earning him this week’s title.

Tucker Rosbrook is a talented basketball player averaging 21 points, 11 rebounds and almost 2 blocks per game.

Among his high games, 25 points and 8 rebounds in a win over Carthage, 35 points and 11 rebounds in a win over IHC, 24 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Clinton, 28 points and 15 rebounds in a victory over Beaver River, and 23 points and 15 rebounds in a win over South Jefferson.

A force on the court.

Tucker is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 4, 2022.

Tucker is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 4, 2022.

