Benefit dinner planned for Rajner family
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - The Theresa Fire Department will hold a spaghetti dinner Friday to benefit the family of a local teen who died in a car crash last month.
The January 15 crash killed Reid Rajner, a 16-year-old Indian River High School junior.
The drive-through-style dinner begins at the fire hall at 4 p.m.
Call 315-628-4492 to reserve dinners.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.