Benefit dinner planned for Rajner family

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - The Theresa Fire Department will hold a spaghetti dinner Friday to benefit the family of a local teen who died in a car crash last month.

The January 15 crash killed Reid Rajner, a 16-year-old Indian River High School junior.

The drive-through-style dinner begins at the fire hall at 4 p.m.

Call 315-628-4492 to reserve dinners.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.