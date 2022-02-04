Advertisement

Benefit dinner planned for Rajner family

Reid Rajner
Reid Rajner(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - The Theresa Fire Department will hold a spaghetti dinner Friday to benefit the family of a local teen who died in a car crash last month.

The January 15 crash killed Reid Rajner, a 16-year-old Indian River High School junior.

The drive-through-style dinner begins at the fire hall at 4 p.m.

Call 315-628-4492 to reserve dinners.

