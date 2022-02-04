A cold day with snow tapering off by afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A winter storm warning continues into the afternoon for much of the north country.

The warning is set to end at 1 p.m. for Jefferson and Lewis counties and southeastern St. Lawrence County. A warning for the rest of St. Lawrence County was lifted.

Many roads are snow-covered and slippery, but crews are out clearing the snow away.

Snow could be heavy at times. We could see more snow in the afternoon, but it won’t be at a warning level.

It’s also cold. Most areas were in the low double digits. A breeze makes it feel as if it’s below zero.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-teens.

It will be cold overnight. Lows will be in the single digits below zero.

It will be sunny and cold on Saturday. Highs will be in the low teens.

Sunday will be partly sunny and in the upper 20s.

It will be mild next week. Highs will be in the 30s through Thursday.

