Firefighters battle blaze in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a duplex in the city of Watertown.

Watertown and Fort Drum firefighters were called to 429 Stone Street shortly after 3 p.m.

City records show the property is a 2-family home owned by James Heise and Jerry Segouin. The address of the duplex is 429-431 Stone Street.

Heise, who lives in the duplex at 429 Stone Street, told 7 News he was living there with two of his grandchildren. He said he was downstairs when his grandson alerted him that the upstairs was on fire.

Heise said the blaze started in a back bedroom.

According to Dana Aikins, city code enforcement supervisor, the duplex’s unit, 431 Stone Street, was condemned last November 18 because of lack of heat, insect infestation, and improperly working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

He said 2 families had been living in the unit at the time and were forced to leave.

In December, Aikins said the city spent 2 days cleaning up the yard at the property.

7 News has a crew on the scene. We’ll update this story when we get more information.

Firefighters battle blaze at 429 Stone Street in Watertown (WWNY)

