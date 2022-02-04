Governor delivers message to Fort Drum soldiers deploying to Europe

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul praised soldiers at Fort Drum Friday for their “extraordinary statement of patriotism.”

Approximately 200 troops will deploy from Fort Drum to Europe as tensions mount between Russia and Ukraine.

The soldiers got together Friday afternoon to listen to the governor in a video conference. She was supposed to speak to the soldiers in person, but the trip was canceled because of the winter storm.

“There is something so powerful knowing that you are willing to drop everything and respond to that call when the country needs you,” Hochul said. “I am so grateful and humbled to have a chance to speak with you. We will pray for your safe return, and know that your families are well taken care of. You are all part of a great family at Fort Drum.”

Hochul said that what these soldiers are doing – leaving their families and friends on short notice – is an extraordinary statement of their patriotism.

