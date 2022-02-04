Advertisement

Jeanne M. Ryan, 66, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeanne M. Ryan, 66, Watertown, wife of William Ryan, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 3rd with her family at her side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

There are no services scheduled. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband William; a son Jordan (Mary) Ryan, Copenhagen, a step- daughter Kimberly Jewett, Watertown; four grandchildren Mackenzie and Makalya Jewett, twins Finley and Emmalynn Ryan; her brothers James (Linda) Hayes, Florida, Thomas Hayes (Stacey), Hammond, NY; three sisters Charlotte Empey, Theresa, Patty Hayes, PA, Christine Hayes, Vestal; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Richard Hayes.

Jeanne was born in Carthage, a daughter to Clarence and Lois Simpson Hayes. She was raised and educated in Alexandria Bay. She married William Ryan March 28, 1975.

Jeanne worked as a chef at resort restaurants in Alex Bay to include the Edgewood, Pin Tree Point and the Riveredge.

Her hobbies were sewing and cooking. She cherished spending time with her granchildren. Online condoloences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

