Kenneth John David, 71, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Kenneth John David, 71, of Sweet Grass Lane and formerly a longtime resident of Massena unexpectedly passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the home of his mother in Akwesasne.

Kenny was born on July 29, 1950 in Cornwall, the son of the Mary (Barnhart) and the late John K. David. He attended primary school in St. Regis Village, before going to St. Columban’s Middle School and St. Lawrence High School before graduating from Salmon River Central School in 1969.

After high school, Kenny worked for a time as an ironworker. He started employment in the pot rooms at Alcoa, where he was also a crane operator and fork truck driver for a time. Kenny was a lifelong supporter and fan of the Miami Dolphins and truly enjoyed socializing with his many friends. Kenny truly enjoyed filling a cooler and being on the river whether the fishing was good or not.

Kenny is survived by his mother, Mary of Akwesasne; his children, Kimberly David, Jason (Alexandra) David, all of Akwesasne and Dany (Nancy) David, of Cornwall; his grandchildren, Nolan, Mitchell, Hadley, Nina, Macy, Landon, Kiara, Parris, and Meesha; and the mother of children, Mamie (Tarbell) David. He is also survived by his siblings, Charlene and Millie David, Brian (Leona) David, Matthew David, and Greg David, all of Akwesasne; his godmother, Rose Thompson of Akwesasne; his godson, Jake David; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends, Eugene King and Roger Thomas.

He was predeceased by his father, John on October 6, 2010; sisters, Mary in 1951 and Sheila in 2013; his godfather, Anthony David; his goddaughter, Lori Phillips; and lifelong friends, Terry and Leslie Phillips.

Friends may call Saturday 11-2:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. At his request, there will be no funeral services. At the request of his family, face coverings will be required for those that attend visitation.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

