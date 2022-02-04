Advertisement

Lawyer running for new congressional district that includes Watertown, Fort Drum

Mario Fratto
Mario Fratto(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GENEVA, New York (WWNY) - A lawyer from the Finger Lakes region declared his candidacy for the new congressional district that includes Watertown and part of Fort Drum.

Mario Fratto of Geneva is running as a Republican for New York’s new 24th Congressional District.

In addition to being an attorney, Fratto operates his third-generation family business, Geneva Granite, a granite manufacturing and installation firm.

The boundaries of New York’s congressional districts were redrawn by Democrats in the state legislature, who control the process. The new 24th District seat covers eight counties stretching from western New York to Jefferson County, along the shore of Lake Ontario.

“This new congressional district exists because of Democrat gerrymandering,” Fratto said in a statement. “But that was enabled by a loss of population. This state and especially this district, stretching from Western New York through the Finger Lakes and up to North Country, is dying under the policies of the woke, socialist left that epitomize the failing Biden Administration.”

Congressman Chris Jacobs, a Republican who currently represents the state’s 27th District, also plans to run for the newly created 24th Congressional District.

