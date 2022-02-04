Advertisement

Lewis County businesses invited to compete for grants

By Kris Hudson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Naturally Lewis County, the county’s economic development arm, has a new program called the Launch Lewis County Business Competition Grant Program.

Under the program, $200,000 will be awarded to 11 different small businesses to provide training, funding, and tools to help open or grow small businesses throughout the county.

“We are looking to fund the creative projects,” said Brittany Davis, executive director, Naturally Lewis County. “We made it a business competition because we really want to bring out the best and most unique, most creative projects.”

Your business must be for-profit and have five or fewer employees to be eligible.

Learn more about the program here.

