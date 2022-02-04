Advertisement

Lewis County man allegedly lied about background to buy a shotgun

Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 25-year-old Port Leyden man is accused of lying about his background when trying to buy a shotgun.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office charged Dylan Rogers with a felony count of first-degree falsifying business records.

According to deputies, filled out a form last October to purchase a shotgun from a dealer in Lyons Falls.

Rogers allegedly stated on the form that there were no orders of protection against him when, in fact, there was.

He was arraigned in county court and released.

