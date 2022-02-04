Advertisement

Man accused of having altercation with minor

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - An Edwards man is accused of getting into a fight with a minor during a domestic incident.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 43-year-old Christopher Blanes allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with someone who’s under 17 years old.

He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.

Blanes was arraigned in Hermon town court and released.

