Reviving railroads in St. Lawrence County

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - They’ll be working on the railroads in St. Lawrence County. And that means they’ll be able to work faster and smarter at a port, a paper mill and an aluminum smelter.

People always notice cargo movement at Ogdensburg’s port. But there’s a lot moving in and out by rail as well.

Now almost $3 million in state grants will help upgrade key tracks so that they can bring “10 tons more of product in on a rail car so that you have less rail cars and then you’re able to move more product for customers,” said Steve Lawrence, Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority executive director.

The grants will also be used to put a new roof on a warehouse and to improve a rail spur running to the railroad’s engine house in Norfolk. The grants were announced by Governor Kathy Hochul Thursday.

The rail projects at the port are not the only ones that will be going on in the county. The same state program will also be funding rail projects in Gouverneur and Massena.

A $1.8 million grant will help Dunn Paper in Gouverneur reopen a rail spur to its mill. It’s a $4.5 million project in all and includes rehabilitating a bridge over the Oswegatchie River.

“The trucking situation in the country right now is tough, especially in the north country,” said Matt Hartle, Dunn Paper mill manager. “So, it’s definitely good for us to get more materials by rail.”

It should also help take trucks off Gouverneur roads. In Massena, a $900,000 grant will aid in improving a rail line running to Alcoa.

The state Department of Transportation administers the grants as part of its Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program.

“This is a great program – having investment that serves companies that are selling products from St. Lawrence County all over the country and all over the world, and have been here a long time, and employ a great number of people,” said

Patrick Kelly, St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency CEO.

Statewide, Hochul announced $76.4 million in rail grants. St. Lawrence County won four out of the five grants awarded to the north country for a total of nearly $5.7 million.

