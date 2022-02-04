Advertisement

Rose A. Walts, 93, formerly of Evans Mills

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ONTARIO, California (WWNY) - Rose A. Walts 93 of Ontario, California and formerly of Evans Mills, NY, passed away on February 2, 2022.

She was born Oct 6, 1928 and was the daughter of Ramon and Nina Pritchard of Carthage, NY.

She married Allison Walts on  August 25,1946, where they lived on a farm in Evans Mills until 1993 when they moved to Las Vegas, NV.

She worked at Fort Drum, Severance Photo, Morrison’s Furniture, Vacation Village Casino, Fiesta, Frontier Casino, Arizona Charlies and Kathy’s Tax Service in Nevada.

She enjoyed  bingo,  traveling and being with her kids. When her husband passed away, she moved to California with her son.

She is survived by her sons Gerald Walts, Evans Mills, NY, Leon (Beverly) Walts, Adams, NY, Randy (Peggy) Walts, Albuquerque, NM, Richard (Mary) Walts, Ontario, CA and daughter Karin (Jamie) Davis, Massena, NY. Also 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Allison predeceased her in June 2020 her sisters Marian Tucker passed away in 2003 and Eleanor Cahill in 1988.

There will be no services.  A celebration of life will be at a later time.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

