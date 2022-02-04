Snowmobilers happy about fresh snow

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The north country got another round of snow between Thursday and Friday and that’s making some visitors happy.

We met Matt Clifford on Friday. He and his friends drove in from Minnesota recently and this fresh snow makes them happy to go snowmobiling.

“The fresh snow that we got is amazing, so yeah, trails were perfect,” he said. “We parked, we got all settled in and it snowed like crazy. It was like the perfect snowmobile storm weather.”

Clifford says it is worth the long drive from Minnesota to get to Lewis County for trail conditions that he expects to be good for this weekend.

