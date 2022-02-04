Snowtown Film Festival is Coming Back

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Snowtown Film Festival is going virtual again for its 8th annual celebration of winter through film. Working with the online film festival platform Eventive, STFF will present over 50 films, official selections, and panel conversations. Pass holders will have access to Eventive through AppleTV and Roku, or directly through the internet.

Films will go live to pass holders on Saturday, February 19th and a schedule of live panel discussions will be available to pass holders to hear from filmmakers and ask questions about their favorite films.

A panel of judges selected films from nearly 500 submitted for consideration. This year’s selections include films from 13 countries including Northern New York and Canada.

The festival is continuing a partnership began last year with the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, the Lake Ontario Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, and Thunder Bay International Film Festival hosted by Thunder Bay’s National Marine Sanctuary. As part of the partnership STFF will present a special “Lake Effect” corner featuring films and a panel conversation related to the Great Lakes.

In lieu of the crowd-favorite flannel casual red-carpet reception, pass holders are being encouraged to submit flanneled selfies from the couch for a chance to win prizes.

