SPCA: high-energy Juliet

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Juliet has kind of a sad story.

Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says she’s been at the shelter off and on for several months.

She originally came in as a stray in June, was adopted, was surrendered to another facility, was transferred back to the SPCA, and adopted out again.

Juliet was most recently found as a stray in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

She would be best in a home with an active family and a fenced-in yard. She’s very energetic. You can even hear her barking in the background in the video.

But give her a comfy couch “and she’s the happiest thing in the world.”

There are also a lot of cats, some rabbits, and many other dogs available for adoption.

You can see who’s available at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also give the shelter at call at 315-782-3260.

