Stefanik: ‘I still represent Fort Drum’

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - New York’s redrawn political map took part of Fort Drum out of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s district, but Stefanik says she’s still the post’s strongest voice.

Stefanik blasted the redrawn lines which the Democrat-led state Legislature approved this week.

The congresswoman calls it gerrymandering, saying Democrats made changes only in the interest of benefiting the party and not New Yorkers.

Stefanik said she’s “deeply disappointed” she’ll no longer represent many communities in Warren, Saratoga, and Jefferson counties.

On Fort Drum, she said, “I still represent Fort Drum, and as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, I will always be the strongest voice for the North Country and for Fort Drum’s service members and families as Fort Drum is the lifeblood of our entire North Country economy and culture.”

Her full statement is below:

“Albany Democrats illegally gerrymandered New York’s representation in Congress and the State Senate for the next decade. Look no further than Jerry Nadler’s absurdly gerrymandered district.

“From the start, Albany Democrats torpedoed this process with partisan tactics and corrupt back-room deals to silence the will of voters, and as a result, New York has gerrymandered congressional lines that hurt all New Yorkers - specifically the North Country.

“Albany Democrats will rightfully face lawsuits as everyday New Yorkers challenge these egregious, unfair, and unconstitutional lines that separate various communities of interest in order to benefit Democrat elected officials – including dividing Jefferson County and carving Glens Falls and Queensbury out of Warren County.

“While I’m deeply disappointed that I will no longer be serving as the Congressional Representative for many of our communities in Warren, Saratoga, and Jefferson Counties that I have worked tirelessly for, I look forward to earning the support to represent the hardworking families, small businesses, farmers, veterans, and seniors in Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schoharie, Oneida, Oswego, and Otsego Counties and continuing to deliver real results to these communities.

“I still represent Fort Drum, and as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, I will always be the strongest voice for the North Country and for Fort Drum’s service members and families as Fort Drum is the lifeblood of our entire North Country economy and culture. As the North Country deeply understands, Fort Drum’s impact is regional, statewide, national, and international.”

