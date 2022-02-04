Thompson Park parking is thrust back into spotlight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown city council member is bringing a years-long dispute back into the spotlight.

There’s been back-and-forth for nearly five years about land at Thompson Park that’s frequently used as overflow parking for the next-door Watertown Golf Club.

Council member Cliff Olney has dubbed the conflict “golf gate.”

“What was done, was we had selective enforcement against one golf club versus another,” he said.

The issue has been championed by the owner of Ives Hill Country Club, PJ Simao. He has long claimed the Watertown Golf Club gets preferential treatment from the city -- which leases land to the golf club -- and owns the area used for overflow parking.

Olney is putting forth a resolution to do away with the “overflow parking area.”

The resolution states it’s “no longer in the public interest to have a designated parking area along the gravel drive connected to the Watertown Golf Club’s westerly parking lot.”

He says this resolution is in the interest of fairness for all city businesses.

“What we’re doing is we’re returning the land that has been used all these years for parking back to park land,” Olney said.

He’s also calling for an environmental review of the site, something Simao has said the city failed to do from the beginning.

“I am just hopeful this council will do the right thing, and the administration will do the right thing, and come clean on this deal,” Simeo said,

Mayor Jeff Smith says the city allows anyone to park on that land.

“This is overflow for anybody,” he said. “It’s not just for the golf course, it’s for anybody utilizing Thompson Park. Any special events, any activities, people would utilize that. If he’s against people utilizing the park, then fine.”

The resolutions will be voted on during Monday night’s city council meeting.

